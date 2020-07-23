Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLT shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays raised shares of Hilton Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.06.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $79.62 on Thursday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average of $85.24.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 276.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.