Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $91.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.82. The company has a market capitalization of $170.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

