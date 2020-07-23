Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,388,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,370,000 after acquiring an additional 33,570 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,029,000 after purchasing an additional 45,950 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

APD opened at $295.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.01. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $296.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

