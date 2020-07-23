Patten & Patten Inc. TN Boosts Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,343 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in BP were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 41,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BP by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BP by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $694,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,056 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

BP stock opened at $23.45 on Thursday. BP plc has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a PE ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $27.72.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BP plc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra dropped their target price on BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

