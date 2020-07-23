Patten & Patten Inc. TN Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra cut their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.04.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $179.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

