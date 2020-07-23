Patten & Patten Inc. TN Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,877 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.5% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.8% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Nomura upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $198.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average is $44.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

