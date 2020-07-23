Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires New Position in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Peloton by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,465,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,613 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Peloton by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,355,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,563 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Peloton by 478.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,060,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666,218 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,186,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,237 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Peloton by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton alerts:

PTON opened at $64.14 on Thursday. Peloton has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Peloton had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Peloton from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Peloton from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on Peloton from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Peloton from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Peloton in a report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $1,583,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $2,230,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 30,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 447,132 shares of company stock worth $21,256,758.

Peloton Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.