Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 30.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,188,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,255,000 after buying an additional 278,093 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 7.2% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $175,450,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 5.8% in the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,379,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,127,000 after purchasing an additional 28,084 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $3,646,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,178.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.71. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.