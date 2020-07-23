Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 194 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.14.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $147.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The company has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

