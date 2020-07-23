Patrick H. Nettles Sells 20,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Director Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick H. Nettles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $1,093,200.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $1,094,800.00.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.28. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $57.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average is $46.31.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2,121.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,523 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,093,000 after purchasing an additional 107,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,619,000 after purchasing an additional 96,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

