Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Parsley Energy in a report released on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $564.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 151.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Parsley Energy from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Parsley Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Parsley Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Shares of NYSE PE opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41. Parsley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,416 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 81,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 104,025 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

