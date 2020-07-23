Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 703 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $215.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.62 and its 200-day moving average is $185.27.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

