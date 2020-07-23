Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 999.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $508,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014,026 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $787,934,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $788,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,651,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,656,663 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $627,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COP opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 46.80%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.