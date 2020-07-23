Parcion Private Wealth LLC Purchases 233 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,823 shares of company stock worth $38,152,284. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $306.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $315.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.19.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

