Parcion Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 29.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 73,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 28,167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000.

VTI stock opened at $165.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.51 and a 200-day moving average of $152.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

