Parcion Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,864,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,587,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,062,349,000 after buying an additional 2,180,725 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 594.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,563,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,868,000 after buying an additional 1,338,415 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 22.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,678,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $618,966,000 after buying an additional 872,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 21.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,665,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,345,000 after buying an additional 808,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.85.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $151.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

