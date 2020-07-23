Parcion Private Wealth LLC Invests $246,000 in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ventas by 3.7% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 102,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 9.0% during the second quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 296,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,417 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth about $1,001,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 15.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR opened at $36.33 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ventas from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

