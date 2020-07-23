Parcion Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 23.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 150,824 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,819,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $5,338,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.6% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,469 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.35.

NYSE:DIS opened at $119.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.57. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

