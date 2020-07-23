Parcion Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,138 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.6% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock opened at $61.05 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $257.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.