Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $3.49 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.6% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $98.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $302.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

