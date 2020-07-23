Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys 27,940 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 386.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,940 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 329.2% during the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $91.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $170.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.29. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.52 and a 200-day moving average of $93.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

