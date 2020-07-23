Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit (OTCMKTS:PRLE) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit (OTCMKTS:PRLE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PRLE opened at $2.30 on Monday. Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55.

Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit Company Profile

Paragon Real Estate Equity and Investment Trust does not have significant operations. It primarily focuses on searching for and reviewing real estate opportunities, including land development, retail, office, industrial, hotel, other real estate investment and operating companies, and joint venture investments.

