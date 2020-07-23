Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit (OTCMKTS:PRLE) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit (OTCMKTS:PRLE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of PRLE opened at $2.30 on Monday. Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55.
Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit Company Profile
