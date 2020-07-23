Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.36.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver stock opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $37.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.20, a PEG ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $358.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.