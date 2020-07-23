Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11, approximately 1,178,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 837,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Paladin Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Malawi segments. Its flagship projects include the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. Paladin Energy Ltd serves utilities and other entities primarily located in the United States, East Asia, and Western Europe.

