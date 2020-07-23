PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $83.80 and last traded at $83.34, with a volume of 131979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.68.

The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.76%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PACCAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.93.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $275,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,647.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $505,210 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 174.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth $46,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 56.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 146.2% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.16.

About PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

