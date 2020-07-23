Oxford BioMedica’s (OXB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oxford BioMedica from GBX 700 ($8.61) to GBX 730 ($8.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Oxford BioMedica stock opened at GBX 807 ($9.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $662.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 784.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 682.26. Oxford BioMedica has a 12 month low of GBX 356.73 ($4.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 860 ($10.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09.

In other news, insider Andrew Heath sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 704 ($8.66), for a total value of £7,040 ($8,663.55). Also, insider Stuart Paynter purchased 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 675 ($8.31) per share, for a total transaction of £9,936 ($12,227.42). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 91,638 shares of company stock worth $73,791,360.

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

