Oxford Biodynamics (LON:OBD) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of Oxford Biodynamics PLC (LON:OBD) traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 61.75 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 61.75 ($0.76), 32,278 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 67,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.25 ($0.74).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford Biodynamics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 65.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 77.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.35 million and a PE ratio of -20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a current ratio of 11.74.

Oxford Biodynamics (LON:OBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (2.20) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter.

In other Oxford Biodynamics news, insider Paul Stockdale purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £3,250 ($3,999.51). Also, insider Stephen Charles Diggle purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £35,400 ($43,563.87). Insiders purchased 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,984,000 over the last quarter.

About Oxford Biodynamics (LON:OBD)

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United Kingdom and Malaysia. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

