Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) – SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.22). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 115.34%. The business had revenue of $48.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 million.

OSMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.26.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 175.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

