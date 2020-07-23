Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at National Bank Financial

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OSK. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.96.

TSE:OSK opened at C$4.11 on Wednesday. Osisko Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.67 and a 12 month high of C$4.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.45.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Osisko Mining will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Wares sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.12, for a total value of C$412,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,077,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,557,693.20. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.60, for a total value of C$180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,222,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,399,560. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 439,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,353.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

