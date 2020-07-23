Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares Acquires 50,000 Shares

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,456,118 shares in the company, valued at C$11,806,130.74.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,750.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Robert Wares acquired 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Robert Wares acquired 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Robert Wares acquired 41,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,297.50.

On Friday, May 22nd, Robert Wares acquired 45,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,110.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Robert Wares acquired 84,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,025.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,750.00.

On Monday, May 25th, Robert Wares acquired 11,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,715.00.

CVE OM opened at C$0.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.43. Osisko Metals Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.24 and a 52-week high of C$0.62. The company has a market cap of $70.20 million and a PE ratio of -5.87.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

