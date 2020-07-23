Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Sells 625 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,129 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 3.8% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 23.5% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 150,824 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,819,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $5,338,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $385,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS opened at $119.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.86 and its 200-day moving average is $118.57. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $214.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

