Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Sells 373 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.7% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $98.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $302.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

