Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Buys New Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 354,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,716,000. AT&T accounts for about 3.9% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $216.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

