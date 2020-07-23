OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at AltaCorp Capital

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at AltaCorp Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on OrganiGram and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight Capital reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.95.

OrganiGram stock opened at C$1.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of C$1.54 and a 1-year high of C$8.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.64.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

