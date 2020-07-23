OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at AltaCorp Capital

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at AltaCorp Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on OrganiGram and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight Capital reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.95.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram stock opened at C$1.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of C$1.54 and a 1-year high of C$8.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.64.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.