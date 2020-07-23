OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Downgraded by AltaCorp Capital to “Sector Perform”

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) was downgraded by equities researchers at AltaCorp Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $5.80 to $5.60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.09.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OGI stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.02. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 142.02%. OrganiGram’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.