Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946,887 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,279 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.7% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $44,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,803,000 after purchasing an additional 907,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,297,257,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,174,122,000 after purchasing an additional 782,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $46.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $198.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

