Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 8,923 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,197 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 8,923 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,386,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $815,274,000 after buying an additional 45,961 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 193,235 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,785,000 after buying an additional 48,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,596 shares of company stock worth $7,786,215 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

ABT stock opened at $100.19 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $100.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $173.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

