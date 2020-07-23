Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 54,510 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,510 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $195.15 on Thursday. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $195.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.77.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,966,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Edward Jones cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dollar General from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.21.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

