Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,862 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $1,043,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $286.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.25.

Broadcom stock opened at $313.80 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.90. The stock has a market cap of $126.42 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.49, for a total transaction of $17,808,194.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total value of $1,612,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 366,405 shares of company stock worth $114,888,327. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

