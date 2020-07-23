Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 22,784 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,784 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.91.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $43.61 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $76.05. The company has a market capitalization of $184.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.