Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 20,869 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 367,851 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 20,869 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $20,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VERITY Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $311,000. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 240,023 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $1,250,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 299,151 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $4,777,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.75 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $230.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

