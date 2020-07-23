Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 141,302 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 518,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,302 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.9% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $61,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $126.14 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $309.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.98.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

In other news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,070,603 shares of company stock valued at $596,739,390. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

