Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 13,198 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,198 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $10,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $7,538,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $295.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $296.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.87 and its 200 day moving average is $233.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

