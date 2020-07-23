Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 13,053 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,504 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 13,053 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 0.7% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Facebook were worth $48,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $1,679,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,139,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,270 shares of company stock worth $15,021,342. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.90.

Facebook stock opened at $239.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $688.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $250.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.68.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.