Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,234 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 52,166 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 53.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 238.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.35.

Shares of DIS opened at $119.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.57.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

