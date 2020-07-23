Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $8,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $202,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,773 shares of company stock worth $5,343,948. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DLR opened at $144.87 on Thursday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.62 and a 200-day moving average of $135.61.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.69.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

