Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 27,419 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 77.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $12,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $4,259,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Public Storage by 58.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Public Storage by 163.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $53,848.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PSA shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.43.

PSA opened at $188.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.12. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $266.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.98 and its 200 day moving average is $202.98.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

