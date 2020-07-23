Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,200 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $11,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 202,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,494,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,340,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,082.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,521.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,425 shares of company stock worth $6,495,835. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWKS opened at $136.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 6.13. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $139.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.92.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.