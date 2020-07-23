Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,896 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 26,262 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 176,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 363,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after acquiring an additional 75,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 78,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $76.00 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.67 and its 200 day moving average is $77.22. The company has a market cap of $118.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

