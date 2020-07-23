Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $9.08 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 65,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 120,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,354,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palmer Knight Co grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 28,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $68,951.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,729.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,082. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPN opened at $177.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.27.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Global Payments from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Global Payments from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $208.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.